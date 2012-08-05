Olympics-Badminton-S.Korean odd couple win bronze before parting ways

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Like most couples, South Korean
badminton duo Lee Yong-dae and Chung Jae-sung had their ups and
downs over the course of their seven years together, but winning
a bronze medal at the London Olympics on Sunday was a fitting
end to their partnership.
In what Chung said is his last Games, the stocky 29-year-old
partnered the lithe Lee to a 23-21 21-10 win over Malaysia duo
Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong, making up for their surprise
first round flop in Beijing four years ago.
Their relationship was stormy at times and was pushed to the
brink in London during their semi-final loss to Danish pair
Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogenson on Saturday.
"I am not sure our relationship could have withstood another
loss," said the 23-year-old Lee. "After we lost our last match
our relationship could not get any worse, but it got better and
I am so happy to be here today with Chung Jae-sung."
Lee, who won gold in Beijing in the mixed doubles, said it
was sometimes difficult having a partner six years older than
him. But he added that Chung had let him be his own man.
"After the first Olympics I complained a lot. I was junior
to him, so I couldn't say anything when I was playing with him.
I couldn't speak a word for the first four years. That was the
only frustrating thing.
"But even though I was six years his junior and I wanted to
practice the way I wanted, he never forced me to do anything.
"I haven't thought about my next partner yet. What I'd like
to do is get some rest."
Chung said his only regret was that he did not do well
enough in major competitions such as world championships and the
Olympics, but that he was happy to go out with a bronze medal.
"As Lee said, we did not always have good times. We had a
lot of difficult times as well. But I believe what is most
important in teamwork is trust.
"It's not always about how good a player you are, it's about
how you trust each other."
