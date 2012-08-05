UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Lin wins gold, breaks Lee's heart again

LONDON Aug 5 China's Lin Dan overhauled Lee Chong Wei in the final of the men's badminton singles on Sunday to become the first man to defend the title and break Malaysian hearts once again.

Lee charged out of the blocks to raise Malaysian hopes of a first ever Olympic gold medal but Lin dug deep for a 15-21 21-10 21-19 victory in a 79-minute classic, denying his long-time rival in their second successive Olympic final.

World number one Lin had trounced Lee to win an emotional gold medal on his home court in Beijing four years ago, but on Sunday he had to survive withering pressure from the Malaysian in the frenetic atmosphere of Wembley Arena.

In the deciding game, Lee lost the final point when he pushed a lob past the baseline, sending Lin into a frenzy and giving China their fourth badminton gold medal of the Games.

