UPDATE 2-Olympics-Badminton-Lin outwits Lee again to win gold

* Lin wins 15-21 21-10 21-19
* Pair meet in second straight Olympic final
(Adds quotes)
By Ian Ransom
LONDON, Aug 5 China's Lin Dan overhauled Lee
Chong Wei in the final of the Olympic men's badminton singles on
Sunday to become the first man to defend the title and break
Malaysian hearts once again.
Lee charged out of the blocks to raise Malaysian hopes of a
first ever Olympic gold medal but Lin dug deep for a 15-21 21-10
21-19 victory in a 79-minute classic, denying his long-time
rival in their second successive Games final.
World number one Lin had trounced Lee to win an emotional
gold medal on his home court in Beijing four years ago but on
Sunday he had to survive withering pressure from the Malaysian
in the frenetic atmosphere of Wembley Arena.
In the deciding game, Lee lost the final point when he
pushed a lob past the baseline, sending Lin into a frenzy and
giving China their fourth badminton gold medal of the Games.
Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng later won the men's double title to
give China a clean sweep of the five London badminton golds.
"My mind is blank right now. I am very, very happy," a
joyous Lin told reporters. "This medal is confirmation of all my
hard work since 2008. It is very tough being a Chinese player
because we work so hard and sacrifice so much."
Badminton has been rocked by a match-throwing scandal that
saw eight players disqualified from the London Games but Lin
said he hoped his epic final against the Malaysian would show
the sport in a good light.
"I really hope badminton isn't affected by the
disqualifications in this tournament. This medal is a
confirmation of the sport. I hope that my performance and Lee's
performance today is evidence of that," he said.
A distraught Lee fell to the floor after the final point. He
had been determined to give his country their first Olympic gold
medal.
"I apologise to all the Malaysian people. I wanted very much
to win the first ever gold medal for my people," he said.
"I only prepared for two weeks because of injuries and had
to take pain killers to play. I fought hard and I gave all my
best to try to win.
"I worked very hard but what is done is done."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford/Mark Meadows)