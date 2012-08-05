Olympics-Badminton-Lee fails to conquer Lin mountain

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Lee Chong Wei moved heaven and
earth in his bid to win Malaysia's first Olympic gold medal on
Sunday but in the end he could not quite conquer badminton's
highest peak.
While China's Lin Dan wheeled away in ecstasy after sealing
the men's singles gold, a distraught Lee slumped to the court,
unable to believe he had the Chinese champion on the ropes and
let him get away.
Lin had embarrassed Lee four years ago in the Beijing final
and while the Malaysian delivered the performance of a lifetime
it was not enough to get the better of the Chinese number one.
Malaysia's chef de mission Tun Ahmad Sarji said Lee had
given his all in the 21-15 10-21 19-21 defeat.
"It is like climbing Mount Everest - Lee was one or two
steps from the summit, that is all," he said.
Lee, who tore an ankle tendon in May and was at one point
doubtful to get on the plane for London, paid tribute to his
Chinese nemesis.
"There can only be one Lin Dan in the world," said the
silver medallist. "We have other players like Taufik Hidayat,
Peter Gade, Chen Long ... It's not an issue for me to play with
those players but it's an issue for me to play Lin Dan."
The sport has been rocked by a match-throwing scandal that
saw eight players disqualified from the London Games but the
epic final at Wembley Arena showcased the very best of
badminton.
Lee thanked his vocal fans for coming all the way from
Malaysia to support him and was disappointed not to give them
the gold medal they so dearly wanted.
"I apologise to all the Malaysian people. I wanted very much
to win the first ever gold medal for my people," he added.
The medal was Malaysia's first at the London Games and the
fifth in total at the Olympics - three silver and two bronze -
all in badminton.
"I wanted to win so much that it became too much pressure.
Everyone at home wanted me to win.
"I worked very hard but what is done is done."
His coach, Rashid Sidek, acknowledged the weight of
expectation that Lee had carried throughout the Games.
"It is very frustrating because all the mission wanted him
to win the first ever gold medal for Malaysia," he said.
"It was very disappointing. But it was especially
disappointing for him."
