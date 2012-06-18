Olympics-Badminton number one working flat out to make Games

June 18 Badminton world number one Lee Chong Wei
is working 12 hours a day on his rehabilitation in the hope he
can recover from an ankle injury in time to compete at the
London Olympics next month.
Lee tore a tendon in his ankle during a Thomas Cup match
last month leaving Malaysian hopes of a first Olympic gold in
tatters. While fans were hopeful he could recover in time, the
country's sports minister said the shuttler needed a miracle.
But rather than depending on hopes and prayers for his
recovery, the Beijing Games silver medallist has been working
flat out to do all he can to compete in London.
"It's been tough spending 12 hours daily, from 7am till 7pm,
on my rehabilitation," Lee told Malaysian newspaper The Star on
Monday.
"I'm on court at 0730 in the morning for light training
before going for physiotherapy. Then I have aqua therapy to work
on my upper body strength. I also do gym work later in the
evening. This has been my daily routine since the injury.
"Maintaining my fitness under these conditions is tough but
there's no short cut and the thought that I won't be able to
fight for the gold medal drives me on," he said.
The injury to the 29-year-old has left many Malaysians
despondent.
Easily the country's strongest chance of gold, Lee said he
had been reluctant to make predictions when fans ask if he would
compete in London.
"A lot depends on getting back to my old form and that means
extra hard training," he said.
"At times I'm not able to answer as it all depends on how
fast the ankle heals. I have avoided making any statements so as
not to give false hopes. But the prayers and well wishes of the
fans and people from all walks of life drive me on."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)