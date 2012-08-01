Olympics-Chinese investigate badminton "throwing" incident - Xinhua

LONDON Aug 1 The Chinese Olympics team is
investigating the badminton "throwing" incident at the London
Games, state news agency Xinhua quoted a spokesman as saying on
Wednesday.
Earlier, the World Badminton Federation charged eight
players from China, South Korea and Indonesia with misconduct
after each team in two women's Olympic doubles encounters tried
to "throw" matches on Tuesday to secure a more favourable draw
later on.
"The pairs have been charged ... with 'not using one's best
efforts to win a match' and 'conducting oneself in a manner that
is clearly abusive or detrimental to the sport'," the federation
said in a statement.