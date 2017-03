LONDON Aug 1 The World Badminton Federation charged eight players with misconduct on Wednesday after each team in two women's Olympic doubles encounters tried to "throw" the matches to secure a more favourable draw later on.

"The pairs have been charged ... with 'not using one's best efforts to win a match' and 'conducting oneself in a manner that is clearly abusive or detrimental to the sport'," the federation said in a statement.