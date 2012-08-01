CORRECTED-WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Eight women charged for "throwing" badminton matches

(Correct details of athlete quoted in paragraphs 23-24)
By Ian Ransom
LONDON Aug 1 The World Badminton Federation
charged eight female players with misconduct on Wednesday after
four Olympic doubles teams had attempted to "throw" matches to
secure a more favourable draw later in the tournament.
"The pairs have been charged ... with 'not using one's best
efforts to win a match' and 'conducting oneself in a manner that
is clearly abusive or detrimental to the sport'," the federation
said in a statement.
The players involved in Tuesday's matches were China's world
champions Wang Xiaoli and Yu Yang, Indonesia's Greysia Polii and
Meiliana Jauhari and two South Korean pairs - Jung Kyung-eun and
Kim Ha-na, and Ha Jung-eun and Kim Min Jung.
Spectators at the Wembley Arena shouted abuse and jeered at
the players amid farcical scenes as the teams deliberately
sprayed shots and duffed serves into the net to concede points.
"The Chinese sports delegation take the incident in the
women's badminton doubles very seriously," state news agency
Xinhua quoted an unnamed spokesman as saying.
"After the delegation's leadership learnt about it, they
immediately tasked the relevant people with an investigation.
The Chinese Olympic Committee has always advocated the fostering
of the Olympic spirit on the playing field as well as the spirit
of fair and just competition.
China "opposes any behaviour or acts which contravene this
spirit or sports morality for any reason or in any form", the
report added.
South Korea head coach Sung Han-kook said his two pairings
attempted to throw their matches against China's world champion
duo and the Indonesians but added it was in retaliation against
the Chinese team who instigated the situation.
He said the Chinese deliberately tried to throw the first of
the tainted matches to ensure their leading duo of Yu and Wang
would not meet the country's number two pair until the gold
medal decider.
COMPLICATED THING
"The Chinese started this. They did it first," Sung told
reporters through an interpreter. "It's a complicated thing with
the draws. They didn't want to meet each other in the
semi-final.
"So we did the same. We didn't want to play the South Korean
team again (in the knockout stages)."
Yu and Wang ended up losing to Jung and Kim 21-14 21-11
after a referee warned both teams they could be disqualified.
The first game's longest rally contained four shots.
Players were jeered as they left the arena, the result
putting Yu and Wang on the other side of the draw to their
compatriots.
China's long-serving head coach Li Yongbo denied anything
was amiss when cornered by Reuters at the venue.
"This is nothing. It was just a game," said Li with a
chuckle as he walked off, declining to comment further.
Yu, who won doubles gold at the 2008 Beijing Games with
partner Du Jing, said she and Wang eased off to conserve their
strength for the later stages.
"Actually these opponents were really strong. This is the
first time we've played them and tomorrow it's the knockout
rounds so we've already qualified and we wanted to have more
energy for the knockout rounds," she told Reuters.
FARCICAL SCENARIO
Boos again rang out later in the evening session as the
match between South Koreans Ha and Kim and Indonesians Polii and
Jauhari repeated the same farcical scenario.
With spectators yelling "get off", another referee emerged
and waved a black card, indicating both teams were disqualified,
prompting a roar of approval from the stands.
However, the referee rescinded the decision moments later
after coaches from both teams implored the contest be allowed to
continue and Ha and Kim ended up as reluctant winners in three
sets.
Players and coaches of other teams expressed disdain and
laid the blame on the Chinese camp.
"It's because of those Chinese," a Taiwan team coach who
declined to be identified told Reuters.
Belarus singles player Alesia Zaitsava said China regularly
manipulated results to avoid playing each other.
"They did so many times last year, they did not play between
each other like 20 matches. They do what they want," she said.
Men's singles player Marc Zwiebler of Germany said South
Koreans had manipulated matches in the 2008 Thomas Cup.
"Against England they wanted to get second in their group so
all the doubles players played singles and the singles players
played doubles and they were just laughing on the court and let
England win," Zwiebler said.
"England finished top of the group and had to play a
stronger team."
China's head coach Li told one of his women's singles
players to throw her semi-final at the 2004 Athens Games to
allow team mate Zhang Ning to be fresher for the final against
Dutchwoman Mia Audina.
Zhang duly won the gold.
"If it was the case they wanted to purposely lose, then it's
a big shame ... it's absolutely stupid and shameful sport,"
Zwieber added.
"I can understand the motives but that they have the guts to
actually stand in a crowded hall and put such shame in the game,
it's such a bad image for badminton."
Organisers released the draw later on Tuesday, with all of
the teams involved listed in the quarter-finals.
The incidents generated heated debate in China on Wednesday
with many taking to the popular microblogging site Sina Weibo to
slam their players.
"They should be thrown out of the Olympics," wrote one user.
However, some said they should be applauded for their
cunning in trying to ensure golds for China.
"The competition is not just about athletic prowess. It's
also about whether you can use your wits," wrote another user.
