UPDATE 2-Olympics-Badminton-Match fixing causes badminton chaos

* China and South Korea play out farcical match
* Badminton federation to investigate
* Teams point fingers at the Chinese
(Adds details)
By Ian Ransom
LONDON, July 31 The London Olympics badminton
tournament was thrown into chaos on Tuesday after opposing teams
in two separate women's doubles matches both appeared determined
to lose their final preliminary group matches, prompting
organisers to launch a probe.
Spectators at Wembley Arena jeered China's world champion
doubles pair Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli, and South Korean duo Jung
Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na as all four players took turns at
missing routine shots to concede points in the match, prompting
disquiet from the crowd at Wembley Arena.
A technical delegate told Reuters tournament organisers had
formed a review panel to investigate the match and held out the
threat of serious sanctions.
Moments after the review was confirmed, the match between
South Korea's Ha Jung-eun and Kim Min-jing and Indonesian pair
Greysia Polii and Meiliana Jauhari also descended into farce as
the teams played out the same scenario.
A tournament referee came onto the court and appeared to
disqualify both pairs of opponents in the second match, but the
team's coaches implored to be allowed another chance.
The match was played out with the referee watching intently
for any repeat of the behaviour and the South Koreans won 18-21
21-14 21-12.
All teams involved had already qualified for the
quarter-finals, though South Korea head coach Sung Han-kook
pointed the finger at the Chinese team.
The result of the first match means China's world champion
duo will only meet the country's number two pair if both teams
reach the final.
"The Chinese started this. They did it first," an
ashen-faced Sung told reporters through an interpreter. "It's a
complicated thing with the draws. They didn't want to meet each
other in the semi-final."
Sung said after the Chinese set the precedent, the South
Korean pair in the second match deliberately emulated the
Chinese tactic because they did not want to face their team
mates in the quarter-finals.
"Because they don't want to play the semi-final against each
other, so we did the same. We didn't want to play the South
Korean team again," he said.
"They (the BWF) should do something about (the format)."
REVIEW PROMISED
Paisan Rangsikitpho, a technical delegate at the tournament,
told Reuters before the second match that there would be a
review and held out disqualification from the tournament as a
potential maximum punishment.
"We will have a real discussion tonight to see what has
happened," he told Reuters.
"If it's true what I hear, this is a shame and I don't like
it. And I'm not going to accept anything that I don't like at
all. It's not in a good spirit.
"It is (embarrassing) at the Games. I apologise to the
public, I apologise for everyone and I am not happy.
"If we have to stay up all night, we will have a serious
meeting."
Fans booed as shuttle-cocks were hit long in both matches
with serves dumped into the net.
China's Yu claimed she and her partner were just trying to
conserve their strength for the knockout rounds.
"Actually these opponents really were strong. This is the
first time we've played them and tomorrow it's the knockout
rounds, so we've already qualified and we wanted to have more
energy for the knockout rounds," she told Reuters.
"Really, it's not necessary to go out hard again when the
knockout rounds are tomorrow."
Her South Korean opponents declined to comment.
Other players at the tournament expressed their disdain at
the situation.
"If it was the case they wanted to purposefully lose, then
it's a big shame ... It's absolutely stupid and shameful sport,
basically," said Germany's men's singles player Marc Zwiebler.
"I can understand the motives but that they have the guts to
actually stand in a crowded hall and put such shame in the game,
it's such a bad image of badminton."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford and Greg Stutchbury)