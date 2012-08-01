WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Badminton-Shameless shuttlers lose for gains

* China and South Korea play out farcical match
* Badminton federation to investigate
* Teams point finger at the Chinese
(Writes through, adds quotes)
By Ian Ransom
LONDON, July 31 The London Olympics badminton
tournament descended into chaos on Tuesday as opposing players
in two women's doubles matches attempted to throw their final
preliminary round matches to secure a more favourable draw in
the knockout rounds.
Spectators at the Wembley Arena shouted abuse and jeered at
players from China, South Korea and Indonesia when they
deliberately sprayed shots and duffed serves into the net to
concede points in attempts to lose on purpose.
Forced to act on the matter, the Badminton World Federation
(BWF) launched a probe as the whole tournament was plunged into
turmoil.
"We will have a real discussion tonight to see what has
happened," Paisan Rangsikitpho, a technical delegate at the
tournament, told Reuters at Wembley Arena.
"If it's true what I hear, this is a shame and I don't like
it. And I'm not going to accept anything that I don't like at
all. It's not in a good spirit.
"It is (embarrassing) at the Games. I apologise to the
public, I apologise for everyone and I am not happy. If we have
to stay up all night, we will have a serious meeting."
South Korea head coach Sung Han-kook admitted two of his
pairings had attempted to throw their matches against China's
world champion duo and an Indonesian team, but said it was in
retaliation against the Chinese team who instigated the farce.
He said they had deliberately tried to throw the first of
the tainted matches to ensure their leading duo of Yu Yang and
Wang Xiaoli would be sure not to meet China's number two pair
until the gold medal decider.
"The Chinese started this. They did it first," Sung told
reporters through an interpreter. "It's a complicated thing with
the draws. They didn't want to meet each other in the
semi-final.
"So we did the same. We didn't want to play the South Korean
team again (in the knockout)," he said.
As it panned out, China's Yu and Wang ended up losing to
South Korea's Jung Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na 21-14 21-11 after a
tournament referee warned both teams that they could be
disqualified.
The first game's longest rally was four shots.
CONSERVING STRENGTH
Players were jeered as they left the arena, with the result
putting Yu and Wang on the other side of the draw of their
Chinese opponents.
China's long-serving head coach Li Yongbo denied anything
was amiss when cornered by Reuters at the venue. "This is
nothing. It was just a game," said Li with a chuckle as he
walked off, declining to comment further.
Yu, who won doubles gold at the Beijing Games with partner
Du Jing, claimed she and her team mate had eased off to conserve
their strength for the knockout rounds.
"Actually these opponents really were strong. This is the
first time we've played them and tomorrow it's the knockout
rounds, so we've already qualified and we wanted to have more
energy for the knockout rounds," she told Reuters.
"Really, it's not necessary to go out hard again when the
knockout rounds are tomorrow."
Boos again rang out from the crowd later in the evening
session as the match between South Korean pair of Ha Jung-eun
and Kim Min-jing and Indonesian pair Greysia Polii and Meiliana
Jauhari repeated the same farcical scenario.
With spectators yelling "get off", another tournament
referee emerged and waved a black card, indicating both teams
were disqualified, prompting a roar of approval from the stands.
However, the referee rescinded the decision moments later
after coaches from both teams implored the contest to be allowed
to continue, and South Korea's Ha and Kim ended up as reluctant
winners in three sets over the Indonesians.
The BBC quoted an IOC spokesman as saying: "The federation
has a huge experience in refereeing their sport and we have
every confidence that they will deal with the issue
appropriately and take any necessary measures."
Players and coaches of other teams expressed disdain and
laid the blame on the Chinese camp.
"It's because of those Chinese...," a Taiwan team coach who
declined to be identified told Reuters.
BIG SHAME
Bulgarian singles player Alesia Zaitsave said China
regularly manipulated results to avoid playing each other.
"They did so many times last year, they did not play between
each other like 20 matches. They do what they want."
Germany men's singles player Marc Zwiebler said the South
Korean team had manipulated their matches in the 2008 Thomas Cup
in which national teams compete.
"Against England, they wanted to get second in their group,
so all the doubles players played singles and the singles
players played doubles and they were just laughing on the court
and let England win," Zwiebler said.
"So England finished top of the group and had to play a
stronger team."
China's head coach Li told one of his women's singles
players to throw her semi-final match at the Athens Games to
allow her team mate Zhang Ning to be fresher for the final
against Dutchwoman Mia Audina. Zhang duly won the gold.
"If it was the case they wanted to purposefully lose, then
it's a big shame... It's absolutely stupid and shameful sport,
basically," Zwieber added.
"I can understand the motives but that they have the guts to
actually stand in a crowded hall and put such shame in the game,
it's such a bad image of badminton."
Organisers released the draw later on Tuesday, with all of
the teams involved listed in the quarter-finals.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford, Greg Stutchbury and John O'Brien)