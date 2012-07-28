版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六 18:26 BJT

Olympics-China beat Hong Kong 2-0 in women's badminton doubles Group D

LONDON, July 28 China beat Hong Kong 2-0 at
Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic women's badminton doubles
Group D at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    China leads the Olympic women's Badminton doubles Group D
round with 1 point.
    Japan is currently second with 1 point and Denmark is third
with 0 point after the most recent match.
    
 Results Table
 
 2-Tian Qing/Zhao Yunlei (China)      beat Poon Lok Yan/Tse Ying
Suet (Hong Kong)            21-11 21-12       
 Miyuki Maeda/Satoko Suetsuna (Japan) beat Kamilla Rytter
Juhl/Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) 18-21 21-14 21-17 
 STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
1. Tian Q/Zhao Y L (China)             1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Maeda/Suetsuna (Japan)              1 1 0 0 2 1 1   
3. Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark)      1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
4. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT) 
Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) v Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong,
China) (1842) London

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐