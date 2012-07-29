版本:
Olympics-Women's badminton doubles Group C

LONDON, July 29 South Korea leads the Olympic
women's badminton doubles Group C round with 1 point. Indonesia
and Australia currently share second place with 1 point.
    
 Results Table
 
 Leanne Choo/Renuga Veeran (Australia) beat Michelle Edwards/ 
 Annari Viljoen (South Africa) 21-9 21-7
     
 STANDINGS 
                                   P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Ha/Kim (South Korea)           1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
 2. Polii/Jauhari (Indonesia)      1 1 0 0 2 1 1   
 2. Choo/Veeran (Australia)        2 1 0 1 3 2 1   
 4. Edwards/Viljoen (South Africa) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 
      
 MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) 
 Edwards/Viljoen (South Africa) v Polii/Jauhari (Indonesia)  
(1420)  
 Ha/Kim (Korea)                 v Choo/Re. Veeran (Australia)
(1809)

