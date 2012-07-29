Olympics-Women's badminton doubles Group C

LONDON, July 29 South Korea leads the Olympic
women's badminton doubles Group C round with 1 point. Indonesia
and Australia currently share second place with 1 point.
Results Table
Leanne Choo/Renuga Veeran (Australia) beat Michelle Edwards/
Annari Viljoen (South Africa) 21-9 21-7
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Ha/Kim (South Korea) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1
2. Polii/Jauhari (Indonesia) 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
2. Choo/Veeran (Australia) 2 1 0 1 3 2 1
4. Edwards/Viljoen (South Africa) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Edwards/Viljoen (South Africa) v Polii/Jauhari (Indonesia)
(1420)
Ha/Kim (Korea) v Choo/Re. Veeran (Australia)
(1809)