Olympics-Denmark beat China 2-0 in the women's badminton doubles Group D - results

LONDON, July 31 Denmark beat China 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London in match of the Olympic women's badminton doubles Group D at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday. China and Denmark lead the Olympic women's badminton doubles Group D round with 2 points. Japan is third with 1 points after the most recent match. Results Table Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) beat 2-Tian Qing/Zhao Yunlei (China) 22-20 21-12 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 2. Tian Q/Zhao Y L (China) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2 3. Maeda/Suetsuna (Japan) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1 4. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Maeda/Suetsuna (Japan) v Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) (1315) London