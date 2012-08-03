UPDATE 2-Olympics-Wang upsets Indian hope, Denmark take bronze

* Top seed Wang crushes India's gold hope
LONDON, Aug 3 Top seed Wang Yihan deflated a
nation of over a billion people when she thrashed India's strong
title hope Saina Nehwal to set up an all-China final in the
women's badminton singles on Friday.
Nehwal's run to the semi-finals raised a tidal wave of
expectation in her home country and she admitted to suffering an
attack of nerves as she crumbled 21-13 21-13, despite the
overwhelming support of the Wembley Arena crowd.
China's involvement in a match-throwing scandal that saw
eight athletes disqualified this week has overshadowed the
tournament and the second women's semi-final between the team's
second-seeded Wang Xin and third seed Li Xuerui was played in a
strangely subdued atmosphere.
Li prevailed 22-20 21-18 to continue her stunning rise to
the pinnacle of world badminton, having come from nowhere to win
30 straight matches in the leadup to the Games. The final will
be played on Saturday.
Joachim Fischer and Christinna Pedersen won the mixed
doubles bronze for Denmark, trouncing Indonesian pair Tontowi
Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir 21-12 21-12.
