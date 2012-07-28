REFILE-Olympics-Badminton-Adcock and Bankier upset by Russian pair

(Fixes typo in headline)
By Ian Ransom
LONDON, July 28 Chris Adcock and Imogen
Bankier's hopes of a maiden Olympic badminton gold for Britain
suffered a blow on the opening day on Saturday when they
succumbed to Russian mixed doubles pair Aleksandr Nikolaenko and
Valerya Sorokina.
Adcock and Bankier emerged to a thunderous roar in front of
a packed crowd at Wembley Arena, the same venue where they made
a stunning run to the final at the world championships last
year, but were reeled in 14-21 21-9 21-18 by the 15th-ranked
Russians.
"We got a great start, our tactics were bang on ...
unfortunately we didn't keep the pressure on them in the second
and they got the momentum," Adcock told reporters.
"It definitely wasn't stage fright, it was the fact that
they managed to change their tactics to combat ours and they
obviously did that very successfully."
The British pair face an uphill battle to make the knockout
round of 16 and must finish in the top two of their tough Group
A which features the Chinese world number one pairing of Zhang
Nan and Zhao Yunlei.
They next face 22nd-ranked Germans Michael Fuchs and Birgit
Michels on Sunday.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)