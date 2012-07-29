版本:
Olympics-China beat Russia 2-0 in group A badminton mixed doubles

Ju -    LONDON, Jul 29 China beat Russia 2-0 in
the Olympic badminton mixed doubles group A match at the 2012
London Games on Sunday.

Results 
 
1-Zhang Nan/Zhao Yunlei (China) beat Aleksandr
Nikolaenko/Valerya Sorokina (Russia) 21-9 21-18        
Michael Fuchs/Birgit Michels (Germany) beat Chris Adcock/Imogen
Bankier (Britain) 11-21 21-17 21-14 
    
    STANDINGS 
                                     P W D L F A Pts 
1. Zhang N/Zhao Y L (China)          2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Fuchs/Michels (Germany)           2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
2. A. Nikolaenko/Sorokina (Russia)   2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
4. C. Adcock/Bankier (Great Britain) 2 0 0 2 2 4 0   
    
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)  
A. Nikolaenko/Sorokina (Russia) v Fuchs/Michels (Germany) (1730)
London

