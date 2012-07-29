Olympics-China beat Russia 2-0 in group A badminton mixed doubles

Ju - LONDON, Jul 29 China beat Russia 2-0 in
the Olympic badminton mixed doubles group A match at the 2012
London Games on Sunday.
Results
1-Zhang Nan/Zhao Yunlei (China) beat Aleksandr
Nikolaenko/Valerya Sorokina (Russia) 21-9 21-18
Michael Fuchs/Birgit Michels (Germany) beat Chris Adcock/Imogen
Bankier (Britain) 11-21 21-17 21-14
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Zhang N/Zhao Y L (China) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2
2. Fuchs/Michels (Germany) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1
2. A. Nikolaenko/Sorokina (Russia) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1
4. C. Adcock/Bankier (Great Britain) 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
A. Nikolaenko/Sorokina (Russia) v Fuchs/Michels (Germany) (1730)
London