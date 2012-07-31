版本:
Olympics-Mixed badminton doubles Group D results

LONDON, July 31 Thailand beat Malaysia 2-0 at
Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic mixed badminton doubles
Group D at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    China lead the Olympic mixed badminton doubles Group D with
2 points.
    Thailand is currently second with 2 points and Taiwan is
third with 1 point after the most recent match.
 
 Results Table:
 
 Sudket Prapakamol/Saralee Thungthongkam (Thailand) beat Peng 
Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Malaysia) 21-16 21-15 
 STANDINGS 
                                        P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Xu C/Ma J (China)                   2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
 2. Prapakamol/Thungthongkam (Thailand) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2   
 3. Chen H L/Cheng W H (Chinese Taipei) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
 4. P.S. Chan/L.Y. Goh (Malaysia)       3 0 0 3 1 6 0   
 
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Xu C/Ma J (China) v Chen H L/Cheng W H (Chinese Taipei) (1915)
London

