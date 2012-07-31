版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 17:36 BJT

Olympics-South Korea beat India in badminton mixed doubles Group C - results

LONDON, July 31 South Korea beat India 2-0 at
Wembley Arena in the Olympic mixed badminton doubles Group C at
the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    Denmark and Indonesia lead the Olympic mixed badminton
doubles Group C round with 2 points each. South Korea is third
with 1 point. 
 
 Results Table
 
 Lee Yong-Dae/Ha Jung-Eun (Korea) beat Diju Valiyaveetil/Jwala
Gutta (India) 21-15 21-15 
 
 STANDINGS 
 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
 1. Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia)      2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
 3. Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea)         3 1 0 2 2 4 1   
 4. Valiyaveetil/Gutta (India)     3 0 0 3 0 6 0  
  
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) v Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark)
(1730) London

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐