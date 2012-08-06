INTERVIEW-Olympics-Badminton-Athletes could have gone to CAS

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 Eight badminton athletes who were
expelled from the London Olympics last week could have taken
their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the head
of the world's highest sports court said on Monday.
The athletes from China, Indonesia and South Korea were
kicked out of the Olympics for playing to lose their matches
with the aim of securing more favourable paths in the knock-out
rounds.
China, who had their top-seeded players Yu Yang and Wang
Xiaoli expelled, instantly accepted the decision by the
federation. Indonesia and South Korea unsuccessfully attempted
to have it overturned by lodging an appeal with the federation.
"Because of the sanction, which was extremely harsh for the
athletes, exclusion from the Games, I could have imagined that
they could have tried to go to CAS," Matthieu Reeb told Reuters
in an interview.
"Because the procedure is quick, it is free and it could be
very practical for them, to know to have a legal answer to this
question before leaving London."
The teams did not make use of CAS' ad hoc court set up in
London for the duration of the Olympics and which guarantees
verdicts within 24 hours from the time an appeal is lodged.
So far, the CAS has heard nine cases in London, all on
eligibility and selection.
"There was no appeal (in badminton), because I believe there
was no intent from the teams from the national Olympic committee
concerned to refer the case to CAS which is kind of a public
procedure."
"But I can imagine that this is an interesting issue for us
because it involved not necessarily a violation of the rules
technically, but more a violation of sportsmanship and the moral
duties of athletes."
TWITTER CASES
Reeb said he could also envisage ruling on social media
cases in the future after two athletes - a Swiss and a Greek -
were kicked out of the Olympics for racist remarks on Twitter.
"These questions may lead to exclusion, or disqualification
from the Games. Of course the status of the athlete is affected
by such decisions, so technically, it would be possible for them
to file an application or a request for arbitration for the
CAS."
"It is probably a new range of disputes that could be
submitted to CAS in the coming months or years if necessary," he
said.
One case that is expected to land on his desk, though not
during the Games, is the dispute between former top cyclist
Lance Armstrong and the United States Anti-Doping Agency
(USADA).
Three former members of Armstrong's U.S Postal Service
(USPS) cycling team, including two medical staff and a team
trainer, have been banned for life by USADA, who have served
Armstrong with written notification of allegations against him.
Armstrong, who has retired from the sport after winning an
unprecedented seven Tour de France titles, has been dogged by
accusations of drug cheating for years despite never failing a
doping test and always denying wrongdoing.
"Since the USADA procedure has already started, I presume
that it will go until the end, and the decision of USADA may be
then challenged either by the UCI (international cycling union)
or by Lance Armstrong before the CAS."
"One day or another this matter will come before our
tribunal," Reeb said.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Jason Neely)