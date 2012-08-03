Olympics-Chinese media also blame rulemakers for badminton scandal

BEIJING Aug 3 The International Olympic
Committee (IOC) and the Badminton World Federation must shoulder
some responsibility for the match-throwing scandal at the 2012
Games, Chinese state media said on Friday.
The IOC has asked China, South Korea and Indonesia to
investigate four women's doubles pairs who, in farcical scenes
on Tuesday, tried to lose their matches to secure easier draws
in the knockout rounds.
The request followed an admission by China's head badminton
coach Li Yongbo that he was to blame after top seeds Yu Yang and
Wang Xiaoli deliberately played to lose in the opening
round-robin phase.
"The Chinese badminton team is at fault but they have not
committed a heinous crime. Li Yongbo gave a quick and sincere
apology," said the influential Global Times.
"They deserve criticism and punishment but if the
International Olympic Committee and the Badminton World
Federation punishment is excessive, and the bureaucrats within
those organisations refuse any responsibility, it will arouse
resentment."
Some teams have criticised the round-robin format introduced
at the London Games as ripe for manipulation.
In his apology, Li said the poor behaviour of his players
reflected the shortcomings of the new schedule although he added
it was no excuse for their performance.
Chinese officials have severely "criticised and educated"
the team and demanded a public apology, the official Xinhua news
agency said earlier, quoting an unnamed spokesperson.
Four players from South Korea and two from Indonesia were
also kicked out of the Games.
Yu has already announced her retirement from the sport,
slamming the federation for shattering her and her doubles
partner's "dream".
"Since Yu Yang was little she has been very obedient. I
don't think she would have done it on her own initiative," state
radio quoted her mother Zhou Li as saying.
