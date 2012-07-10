Olympics-China picks young gun over Wang in mighty badminton team

SHANGHAI, July 10 China has omitted Asian Games
singles champion Wang Shixian from their Olympic badminton team
and picked 21-year-old talent Li Xuerui as the third and final
entrant in the women's singles at the London Games.
The battle for the final spot between former world number
one Wang and Li sparked heated media speculation in China in
recent weeks, with the first two slots already sewn up by world
champion and number one Wang Yihan and number two Wang Xin.
The three Wangs share the same surname but are not related.
Wang Shixian, once tipped to dominate Chinese badminton
after winning gold on home soil at the 2010 Asian Games in
Guangzhou, was surpassed by her team mates over the past year
and a half amid fitness concerns.
Li has been in outstanding form this season, however,
upsetting her top-ranked compatriot Wang Yihan to win the
prestigious All England title in Birmingham in March before
riding a 30-match winning streak that was broken only last
month.
There were no other surprises in the team named on Tuesday
and posted in a Xinhua news agency report on the General
Administration of Sport's website (www.sport.gov.cn).
World number one and reigning Olympic champion Lin Dan will
lead the men's singles, supported by world number three Chen
Long and fourth-ranked Chen Jin.
Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng, who took silver at the Beijing
Games, will lead the men's doubles in their attempt to go one
better at the Wembley Arena.
Women's doubles Olympic champion Yu Yang will reprise her
world title-winning partnership with Wang Xiaoli.
China successfully defended all five of their world titles
at the Wembley Arena last year and though their long-serving
head coach Li Yongbo has set a modest baseline target of two
golds, are primed to sweep the July 28 - Aug. 5 tournament at
London.
Team:
Men's singles: Lin Dan, Chen Long, Chen Jin
Women's singles: Wang Yihan, Wang Xin, Li Xuerui
Men's doubles: Cai Yun / Fu Haifeng; Guo Zhendong / Chai Biao
Women's doubles: Wang Xiaoli / Yu Yang; Tian Qing / Zhao Yunlei
Mixed doubles: Xu Chen(m)/Ma Jin(w); Zhang Nan(m)/Zhao Yunlei(w)
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Additional reporting by
Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)