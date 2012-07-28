INTERVIEW-Olympics-Badminton-Trooper Li opens new front for China

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Olympic champion and soldier Lin
Dan has already brought immeasurable pride to the People's
Liberation Army, but the Chinese troops may have another source
of badminton inspiration in All England women's champion Li
Xuerui.
Like Lin, who she regards her hero and calls "Big Brother
Dan", 21-year-old Li is a member of the world's largest standing
army and hopes to bring glory to the Motherland by clinching the
women's singles gold at the Wembley Arena.
China's PLA has a proud tradition of nurturing sportsmen and
fielding competitive teams in domestic leagues, with recent
alumni including the country's first NBA player Wang Zhizhi and
former Olympic table tennis champion Liu Guoliang, who won gold
in the men's singles at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
Inevitably, winning the title for China usually means
robbing a team mate or two of the honour, but Li has already
become accustomed to upstaging her more fancied compatriots.
She stunned her top-ranked team mate Wang Yihan in straight
sets to win the prestigious All England crown - the equivalent
of the Wimbledon tennis tournament - in March and then rode a
30-match winning streak to force her way onto the Olympic team
at the expense of Asian Games champion Wang Shixian.
Now ranked third in the world, Li has set her sights on the
number one spot and appeared to be in a hurry to get there as
she steamrolled Peruvian opponent Claudia Rivero 21-5 21-6 in
her first-round match at Wembley Arena on Saturday's opening
day.
"I never throught I would make these Olympics," Li told
Reuters in an interview after the match. "Possibly it was that
the other three Chinese girls Wang Xin, Wang Shixian and Wang
Yihan were a bit stronger in their overall games.
"So I really didn't want to get my hopes up. It was just a
case of worrying about my own game and trying to do what I could
do ... Then I just got so lucky to qualify here."
DROP SHOTS
Luck played little part in her trouncing of 95th-ranked
Rivero, who gamely dashed to the net only to be picked off by
lobbed shots. Switching to defence, Rivero was bamboozled time
and again as Li landed countless drop shots from the baseline.
"I think she was the best one I've ever played with," a
panting Rivero told Reuters. "You could not read her movement
actually.
"Normally when you play somebody from Europe and South
America, it's very easy to see what she will do with the stroke,
but (the Chinese) are very perfect with the technique, so you
could not see what she would do."
"The most important I think is the speed. The speed is very
very fast for us."
Li agreed with Rivero's assessment. "All Chinese players are
fast," she laughed.
Born in Chongqing, the Yangtze river port known as one of
China's "Three Furnaces" for its sweltering summers, Li was
right at home in the stuffy atmosphere of the Wembley Arena
where air conditioning has been kept to a minimum for fear of
affecting the flight of the shuttle-cock.
She said keeping her cool on the court had helped her emerge
from China's vast pool of second-tier players, most of whom
would be instant selections in other national teams.
"I'm not really sure I've developed so quickly. It's just
been training and more training, very process-orientated," she
said.
"I think maybe I'm a little bit more calm on the court, more
able to cope when opponents start to ask questions of my game.
"I don't have any particular fears about any opponents,"
added Li, who faces Spain's Carolina Marin in her next match on
Sunday. "I guess they should fear me."
(Editing by Alison Williams)