UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-China says to investigate team

(Recasts, adds details, quotes)
By Ian Ransom
LONDON Aug 1 China's Olympic delegation will
investigate the country's badminton team after its world
champion women's doubles pair were disqualified from the London
Games for misconduct.
Yu Yang, who partnered Du Jing to women's doubles gold at
the Beijing Games, and Wang Xiaoli were among eight players
expelled from the tournament on Wednesday for deliberately
playing to lose their matches.
"The Chinese delegation is currently investigating relevant
personnel and will deal with the matter according to the results
of the investigation," the delegation said in an emailed
statement.
"We also emphasise that our teams in all events must
continue to carry on the Olympic spirit and safeguard the
Olympic movement and the honour of the Chinese delegation."
Yu and Wang played out a farcical straight sets loss in
their final preliminary match against South Korean pair Jung
Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na on Tuesday night, with players from both
sides spraying regulation shots and duffing serves into the net.
The Chinese pair had already qualified for the
quarter-finals but their loss ensured they would end up on the
opposite side of the draw to China's second-ranked doubles team,
meaning they could only meet in the gold medal decider.
The delegation added that it fully respected the World
Badminton Federation's decision to expel Yu and Wang and said it
was "distressed" over the matter.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ossian Shine and Ken
Ferris)