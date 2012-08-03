Olympics-Badminton-China coach says already punished enough

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 China's head badminton coach Li
Yongbo took a swipe at the sport's federation on Friday and said
enough punishment had been dealt to the eight expelled players
and their teams for their part in a match-throwing scandal at
the London Olympics.
Li was ordered to make a public apology by China's national
delegation this week and said he was to blame for the negative
tactics of his world champion pair Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli, who
played to lose a preliminary round match in order to secure a
more preferable position in the knockout rounds.
The International Olympic Committee weighed into the matter
on Thursday and said it had asked the China, South Korea and
Indonesian national delegations to investigate the disqualified
players' entourages.
The 49-year-old Li appeared on Chinese state television this
week to apologise for his role in the scandal, but has been
slammed by local media and pundits who have called for him to
step down.
"I think the punishment is already too excessive as it is.
Really. It's already too much," Li told reporters on Friday.
"It only shows that our (badminton) federation is really not
up to the mark.
"If I was the chairman it would not have played out like
this," he added, drawing a laugh from Chinese reporters.
Li, who won a doubles bronze in badminton's debut at the
1992 Barcelona Games, may yet face additional sanctions when he
returns to Beijing for a de-briefing with Chinese sports
officials.
