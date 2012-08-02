Olympics-IOC says asks NOCs to probe badminton coaches

LONDON Aug 2 The International Olympic
Committee (IOC) has asked the national delegations of China,
South Korea and Indonesia to investigate the role of their
coaches in a match-throwing scandal that has sullied the
reputation of the badminton tournament and led to the
disqualification of eight players.
"We want to see a positive result for the sport in the
Olympics. And now we make sure they (the three national Olympic
committees) also consider the entourage, to make sure it is not
just the athletes who are punished for this. They are looking
into this," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said at briefing on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing
by Jason Neely)