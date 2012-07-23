Olympics-Badminton-Lin and Hidayat set to resume rivalry at London

| LONDON, July 23
LONDON, July 23 China's Olympic champion Lin Dan
has been drawn on a collision course with bitter rival Taufik
Hidayat in the men's singles of the London Games' badminton
tournament.
Lin, dubbed "Super Dan" by adoring fans in China, will take
on unheralded Irishman Scott Evans in his opening round before a
potential round of 16 clash with Hidayat, who won gold for
Indonesia at the 2004 Athens Games.
Second seed Lin and Hidayat shared a heated rivalry as they
battled for supremacy in the middle of last decade, the pair
exchanging barbs on and off the court.
Hidayat, 30, defeated 29-year-old Lin for the 2005 world
title and for gold at the Asian Games in Qatar the following
year, but missed out on a re-match with the Chinese at Beijing
due to a shock second-round loss after suffering a prolonged
fever in the leadup to the tournament.
Hidayat will need to negotiate opening round pool matches
against Spaniard Pablo Abian and Petr Koukal as part of the draw
released on Monday to set up the grudge match against Lin.
Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei, the top seed in
London, takes on world number 45 Ville Lang of Finland in his
first-round match on the way to a likely round of 16 matchup
with Indonesia's world number six Simon Santoso.
Malaysian Lee, who was thrashed by Lin in the final at
Beijing, is in a race against time to be fully fit for the July
28-Aug. 5 tournament at the Wembley Arena after suffering an
ankle injury during a Thomas Cup match in May.
Danish veteran and former world number one Peter Gade will
play 57th-ranked Portuguese Pedro Martins as he bids to become
the first non-Asian player to win an Olympic badminton gold
since compatriot Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen won the men's singles at
the 1996 Atlanta Games.
In the women's draw, Canada's Michelle Li has been thrown to
the wolves as the first round opponent of China's world champion
Wang Yihan in the women's singles.
World number one Wang is expected to battle with compatriots
Wang Xin and Li Xuerui for gold, though fourth seed Saina Nehwal
will bid to upset the Chinese apple-cart.
The 22-year-old Nehwal, who holds India's hopes of a first
Olympic badminton medal, must negotiate opening-round pool
matches against 65th-ranked Swiss Sabrina Jaquet and Belgium's
Lianne Tan before a likely round of 16 clash against 20th-ranked
Dutchwoman Yao Jie.
China's world champion pairing of Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng
should have little trouble advancing to the quarter-finals of
the men's doubles, while their leading women compatriots Wang
Xiaoli and Yu Yang should also advance without fuss.
Britain's unseeded Chris Adcock and Imogen Bankier face a
baptism of fire in the mixed doubles, however, drawn in the same
pool as Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei, who beat them in the final at
the world championships at Wembley Arena last year.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)