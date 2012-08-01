UPDATE 1-Olympics-Eight women badminton players DQ'd, but not expelled from Games - IOC

(Updates with names, detail)

LONDON Eight women badminton players were on Wednesday disqualified by the sport's federation from the Olympic competition, but have not been expelled from the London Games, the International Olympic Committee said.

The women, from China, Indonesia and South Korea, had been charged with deliberately losing group stage contests to secure an easier draw through the Olympic tournament.

The players involved were China's world champions Wang Xiaoli and Yu Yang, Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Meiliana Jauhari and two South Korean pairs - Jung Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na, and Ha Jung-eun and Kim Min-jung.

Spectators at the Wembley Arena shouted abuse and jeered at the players on Tuesday night as matches descended into farce, with the teams deliberately spraying shots and duffing serves into the net to concede points.