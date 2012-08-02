Olympics-Badminton-Federation to review all round-robin matches

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 The World Badminton Federation
will review video of all round-robin matches at the London
Olympics, the governing body's deputy president told Reuters on
Thursday, following the expulsion of eight players from the
tournament.
Four women's doubles pairs from the Chinese, South Korean
and Indonesian teams were disqualified on Wednesday for
deliberately trying to throw matches to secure a more favourable
draw, sending shockwaves around the tournament at Wembley Arena.
"Now we've obtained all the tapes. Right now we don't have
so much time, but after the tournament is finished we will look
to review everything, the whole situation," BWF deputy president
Paisan Rangsikitpho said in an interview at Wembley Arena.
Rangsikitpho, the tournament's technical delegate, said the
result of the review would not change the tournament's results
but would help the BWF decide whether to persist with the
controversial group format in the first round.
Players and coaches have criticised the preliminary group
round for being ripe for manipulation.
"I think the majority of the matches have been well received
but I think something will be changed to ensure more fairness,"
he said.
