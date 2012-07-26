Olympics-Badminton-Malaysia's Lee says 90 percent fit for Games

LONDON, July 26 Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, one of the few genuine threats to China's ambitions in the men's badminton, is still scrambling to be fit for his first-round match at the London Games after suffering a serious ankle injury.

"I'm not 100 percent recovered. I feel I'm training better and now about 90 percent recovered," the former world number one said at the Wembley Arena. "I know there is a lot of pressure but now I feel less pressure because of my injury.

"But this is my third Olympics and my final Olympics so gold is very important to me and my career."

Malaysia have won all of their Olympic medals in badminton and have pinned their hopes on the team winning the country's first gold medal at London.

Lee, top seed here, raised hopes of breaking Malaysia's drought by reaching the final in Beijing, but was obliterated by Chinese Lin Dan and had to settle for silver.

Lee remains Malaysia's greatest hope of gold but suffered a major setback in his preparations when he was sidelined for weeks after hurting his ankle in a Thomas Cup match in May.

Lin and a clutch of other dominant Chinese, including world number three Chen Long and fourth-ranked Chen Jin, are likely to stand in the way of Lee's title hopes.

Although topping badminton's rankings for much of his career, the 29-year-old Lee has never clinched an Olympic, world or Asian Games title, a gap on his resume he has long rued.

"I believe he can (win gold)," his team manager Chin Chai said. "His desire must be very strong. If he makes it to the semi-finals his chances are strong."

Lee faces Finland's Ville Lang in his first-round match on Monday before a potential round of 16 clash with Indonesia's world number six Simon Santoso.

The July 28-Aug. 5 Olympic badminton tournament starts on Saturday at Wembley Arena.

