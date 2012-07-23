Olympics-Badminton-Lee's fitness a Malaysian "secret"

| LONDON, July 23
LONDON, July 23 The fitness of Olympic badminton
silver medallist Lee Chong Wei is a state "secret" that cannot
be revealed before the London Games tournament, according to
Malaysia's chef de mission.
The top seed Lee, Malaysia's brightest hope of a maiden
Olympic gold medal, has been battling to get back to peak form
for the July 28-Aug. 5 tournament at Wembley Arena since
injuring an ankle during a Thomas Cup match in May.
"He is here. I cannot tell you about his form, but he is
here," Malaysia chef de mission Tun Ahmad Sarji told Reuters at
Olympic Park.
"I think his (fitness) is a Malaysian secret ... Every
country should keep their own secrets, right?"
Malaysia's badminton teams have won all of the country's
medals since the sport joined the Olympic programme in 1992 and
former world number one Lee reached the final at Beijing but was
trounced by China's Lin Dan.
Lee said his ankle was "70 percent" when briefing reporters
a month before the Games and faces an uphill battle to be fit
for the opening round on Saturday at the Wembley Arena.
Lee, who will compete in his last Games at London, faces
Finland's Ville Lang in the first round before a potential round
of 16 match against Indonesia's world number six Simon Santoso.
