INTERVIEW-Olympics-Badminton-Trouncing worth every minute for Maldives player

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 So how does it feel flying
halfway round the world from the Maldives and losing your
Badminton debut at the Olympics in straight sets?
The reaction from Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed was remarkably
upbeat, especially as he had fulfilled a boyhood dream only
hours earlier by carrying the flag for his tiny Indian Ocean
island state at the spectacular opening ceremony.
"Basically I am thrilled to be here. I take it as a positive
experience," he told Reuters.
For the ebullient and eloquent 22-year-old, invited to the
London Games as part of an International Olympic Committee
scheme to encourage sport around the globe, just being there is
what the Olympics is all about.
The tourist paradise of the Maldives, famed for its
sun-kissed atolls that face the ever present threat of global
warming and rising sea levels, has sent five athletes to London
2012. He is still pinching himself at being one of them.
"It is difficult to explain in words. It is a great
excitement for us," he said, still pouring with sweat after his
first-round 21-9 21-6 trouncing in the humid Wembley Arena by
European champion Marc Zwiebler.
The German was 14th seed. Rasheed is ranked 209 in the
world.
His only moment of glory came in the first set when the
scoreboard showed he was leading 7-1. Hasty electronic
adjustments by the umpire returned the harsh reality to 1-7.
"He knows how to keep the rallies going and is very
experienced," Rasheed said. "It is my first time playing a
European player.
"The Maldives is a small country. We don't have many
players. We don't get the best coaching and I have been training
in Malaysia for the past year," he added.
His Olympic memories, though, will be cherished for a
lifetime.
"I was flag bearer for my country. It was a big thing for
me. It has been my dream since I was very small. Now that I have
achieved my dream, I am very happy," he said.
He would not have missed Friday's opening ceremony
experience for the world but was quick to leave the track
straight after parading so he could get a full night's sleep
before playing.
He will have to catch Paul McCartney signing "Hey Jude" some
other time.
With his parents back in the Maldives' capital Male watching
him on television, Rasheed waxed lyrical about home - where he
first started playing badminton at the age of 12.
"Though we have global warming and the sea level is rising,
I still love my country and would do anything to be there," he
said. "It's the natural beauty everywhere - the sandy beaches,
the crystal clear water, the nice weather. We love it."
There will now be time for some London tourism. First stops
are the Madame Tussaud waxworks and the British Museum.
He wants to savour every moment.
"I will take all the experience and make as many friends as
I can."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)