UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Federation throws out Indian protest

(Updates after complaint rejected)
LONDON Aug 1 The World Badminton Federation
(BWF) on Wednesday threw out a protest by India, who accused the
Japanese women's doubles team of throwing a match against Taiwan
at the London Olympics.
Japan's loss to the Taiwanese on Tuesday effectively
eliminated India from the competition and Indian coach Pullela
Gopichand said the defeat had been planned.
The loss resulted in Japan finishing second in their group,
thereby avoiding a Chinese team in the next round.
The Indian protest came on the heels of a scandal that has
rocked badminton to its core, with four women's doubles pairs -
one Chinese, one Indonesian and two from South Korea - being
disqualified from the Games for throwing matches in order to
obtain a more favourable draw.
BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said there were no grounds
to take the Indian complaint against Japan's Mizuki Fujii and
Reika Kakiiwa any further.
"There has been a complaint and that has been looked into by
the referees' team. There's been no referees' report, no
umpires' report whatsoever," Lund told a news conference.
"No grounds to take that further, so there's no disciplinary
action."
Gopichand said the Japanese tactic had slipped under the
radar because the match was low-profile compared to those
involving China, South Korea and Indonesia.
"Just because it's subtle and the crowd didn't make a noise,
the TV didn't make a noise, doesn't mean it didn't happen," he
added. "To put it in perspective, the system is first at fault.
"The players will do whatever they can to win a medal, and
if losing means a better draw they will do it. But the first
blame lies on the system."
