UPDATE 1-Olympics-Chinese tell badminton players to say sorry

BEIJING Aug 2 Chinese officials have told their
Olympic badminton team leader and disgraced players to make a
public apology following the deliberate throwing of matches at
the London Games, the Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.
The women's doubles players disqualified from the Games on
Wednesday were top seeds Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli of China, South
Korean pairs Jung Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na, and Ha Jung-eun and
Kim Min-jung, plus Greysia Polii and Meiliana Jauhari of
Indonesia.
"The delegation has already severely criticised and educated
the responsible badminton leaders, team and relevant players and
demanded they profoundly recognise the seriousness and the
harmfulness of this matter, reflect deeply on it, publicly
apologise and resolutely prevent such incidents from happening
again," Xinhua quoted an unnamed spokesman as saying.
Li Yongbo, chief coach of the Chinese badminton team, said
the poor behaviour of his players reflected the shortcomings of
new rules in the sport.
"I feel that no matter whether it is the rules or something
else, that's no excuse," said Li. "The key point is we did not
behave professionally as athletes and did not treat each match
seriously.
"We didn't strive with all our might in the Olympic way.
From that point of view we really didn't grasp this point
thoroughly ... as chief coach I really feel I must say sorry to
fans and viewers nationwide," Li told Xinhua.
The eight players were thrown out of the Games for throwing
matches in a bid to secure more favourable draws later in the
tournament.
