Olympics-Badminton-Late schedule change infuriates players

LONDON, July 27 Sweeping late changes to the schedule of the Olympic badminton tournament, prompted by an "oversight", infuriated players on Friday.

"It's bad. It's not right," said Polish men's doubles player Michal Logosz after organisers announced that some 60 percent of the matches, mostly in the doubles draws, would be affected by the changes to the tournament which starts on Saturday.

"It's the most important competition. It's crazy that they can't do the draw how they are supposed to," said German doubles player Johannes Schoettler.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) apologised to the players after it emerged that the original schedule published on Wednesday had not followed the competition regulations.

"There was an oversight and it's human error that this had not been carefully checked by our own team and myself at the outset," tournament referee Torsten Berg said. (Editing by Clare Fallon)