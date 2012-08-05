REFILE-WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Badminton-China sweep scandal-tainted tournament

(Refiles to fix slug, no changes to text)
By Ian Ransom
LONDON Aug 5 China completed a stunning sweep
of all five gold medals at the London Games' scandal-hit
badminton tournament on Sunday, clinching both the men's singles
and doubles titles to send red-clad fans delirious with delight
at Wembley Arena.
World number one Lin Dan overhauled Lee Chong Wei in a
thriller to break Malaysian hearts once again, four years after
trouncing his great rival in the Beijing final.
Men's doubles world champions Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng then
wrapped up the unprecedented sweep with an emphatic win over
Denmark's Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen.
China's players and coaches flooded the court to celebrate
with the men's winners, but two team members were missing from
the photo-shots and group hugs.
World champion women's doubles pair Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli
were booted out of the tournament along with three other women's
pairs from South Korea and Indonesia for playing to lose their
matches to secure more favourable positions in the knockout
rounds.
It scarcely mattered.
China's second-ranked doubles pair Zhao Yunlei and Tian Qing
simply picked up the baton to win the women's tournament.
"If five golds go to China, it only demonstrates one thing,
the Chinese team made their best personal efforts," Lin told
reporters.
"As players we all have responsibility to achieve the best
results and defeat our rivals. We don't need to consider
anything else."
Lin paid tribute to his Malaysian foe.
"Lee is such a brilliant rival. This is quite lucky for me.
I treasure the opportunities to play against him. I don't know
if I'll play against him in another four years but we'll see
each other in Chinese badminton tournaments."
Wembley Arena is used to seeing China sweep tournaments.
A year ago they marched in holding all five world titles and
marched back out having retained them all.
While Lin was guarded about the impact of China's dominance
on the sport, Lee pulled no punches.
"It is good for China, but as for the other countries, they
have to work harder," Lee said through a translator.
"Other countries need to have a succession plan and they
need to work harder to stop China dominating this sport."
CHINESE NEMESIS
Lee came into the tournament scrambling to be fit after
sustaining an ankle injury in May, but after surviving a shaky
first round win, mowed through a succession of opponents to set
up a chance of redemption against long-time nemesis Lin.
The 29-year-old Malaysian, who has held the number one
ranking but never won a world or Asian Games title, was also
desperate to end his nation's 48-year wait for an Olympic gold.
He came agonisingly close, pushing to within two points of
victory, but made a judgement call he may regret for years when
he allowed the shuttlecock to fall and clip the baseline.
That opened the door for his opponent, and with frenzied
Chinese fans yelling "Kill! Kill!", the spiky-haired Lin closed
out the match by winning an epic rally when Lee pushed a lob
past the baseline.
Lin dashed madly to a corner of the venue to be wrapped up
in a bear hug by head coach Li Yongbo, while Lee simply slumped
to his knees on the court as his coaches tried to console him.
"I thank all the supporters who came all the way from
Malaysia," Lee told reporters.
"I feel sorry that I didn't win gold and feel disappointed
that I couldn't deliver gold to the Malaysian team."
With four out of five golds already in the bag, China's Cai
and Fu completed the sweep with a clinical 21-16 21-15 win over
Boe and Mogensen, the only non-Asian players to make a final at
the tournament.
The gold was sweet redemption for the Chinese duo, who had
charged into the final in Beijing only to lose to Indonesia's
Markis Kido and Hendra Setiawan.
The Chinese pair flew out of the blocks before being pegged
back by the fired-up Danes midway through the first game.
Boe began to show signs of frustration and was cautioned by
the referee, but the Chinese stayed calm to take the opening
game when Cai outfoxed Boe with a serve that sailed over his
head into the back court.
Cai and Fu then stepped up a gear in the second game,
leaving Denmark no chance of forcing a decider.
Questions about the tournament's credibility are likely to
continue, with the heat still on world badminton to investigate
the role of the coaches behind the eight disqualified players.
