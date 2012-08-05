REFILE-Olympics-China's Yao Ming calls punished badminton players victims

BEIJING Aug 5 Basketball hero Yao Ming has
waded into the controversy over badminton match-throwing at the
Olympics, saying China's disqualified players were the victims
in the incident.
China were rocked by the expulsion of top-seeded women's
doubles pair Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli, among eight players kicked
out in midweek for playing to lose group matches with the aim of
securing more favourable draws in the knockout rounds.
Yao told the state news agency Xinhua late on Saturday he
supported the decision of the Badminton World Federation (BWF)
to disqualify the players but added that he understood the
feelings on the issue of his fellow Chinese.
"(The) same kind of things happen in basketball. It's a
simple question. Is the match-fixing scandal right? Does a gold
medal (mean) more than anything else?", Yao said.
"People have different attitudes to the Olympics and I must
say some sports need to polish the rules. I feel really sorry
for the punished players. They are the victims."
China's Olympic team said it was committed to fair play and
upholding the spirit of the Games and demanded the players
apologise for their behaviour but the scandal has caused mixed
emotions in the country.
Elements of the media said the BWF must shoulder some
responsibility for the scandal while Yu slammed the federation
for shattering her and her doubles partner's
"dream".
Yao, who opened up the world's most populous country to the
NBA before retiring from basketball last year, also added it was
ungentlemanly to accuse Chinese swimming sensation Ye Shiwen of
doping after she picked up two golds at the London Games.
Top American coach John Leonard, executive director of the
World Swimming Coaches Association, said history showed that
every time something "unbelievable" occurred in the sport it
turned out ultimately to involve doping.
"I can understand the Americans who dominated the pool for
decades. It's a common reaction," Yao said.
"It happened when (Jamaican sprinter) Usain Bolt emerged and
it happened again with Ye.
"Ye jumped out from nowhere to take away the glories that
the Americans thought belonged to them for a long time. It's not
a good feeling," Yao added. "But I think the Americans were not
gentlemenly when they said ... that."
In 2002, the 6-foot-7 (2.30-metre) former Houston Rockets
centre Yao was the first international player to become the top
pick in the NBA draft.
He was also an eight-times All Star.