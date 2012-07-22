UPDATE 2-Olympics-Baseball, softball to merge bodies for 2020

* Baseball, softball agree to merge
* Sports trying to get back into Olympics
By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON, July 22 The governing bodies of baseball
and softball are to merge in a bid to regain their Olympic
status at the 2020 Games, their heads told Reuters on Sunday.
The new federation will provisionally be called the
International Baseball and Softball Federation.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) dropped the two
sports from the Games programme in a 2005 vote, making them the
first sports to be axed in almost 70 years.
Baseball and softball last appeared in a Games in 2008 at
the Beijing Olympics.
"We feel if we can work together it might be much more
possible to regain Olympic status," International Softball
Federation President Don Porter told Reuters.
"Both our sports are trying to find things that will improve
them. Become more attractive and interesting."
Baseball and softball are competing with karate, roller
sports, sports climbing, squash, wakeboard and the martial art
of wushu for a spot in the 2020 Games.
A final list will be put to a vote at the IOC session in
September next year for a single berth.
"We are up against six other sports and like any game of
sport, this will be a tough one," said Porter.
The IOC is eager to keep reshaping the Olympic programme and
brought in rugby and golf for the 2016 Olympics in a bid to
boost audiences and attract sponsors from those sports.
Baseball's president, Italian Riccardo Fraccari, said they
had learned from their Olympic rejection and had worked to meet
the criteria for universality and anti-doping.
"We decided to join into one federation," he told Reuters.
"There has been unanimity in this. At our congress in Dallas
there was unanimity.
"All professional groups are participating in this. The
decision by the IOC to take us off the Olympic Programme
obviously disappointed us but we learned a lot. We looked into
the reasons why and we addressed them."
