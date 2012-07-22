UPDATE 1-Olympics-Basketball-U.S. beat Argentina in friendly

(Adds details, quotes)
By Larry Fine
BARCELONA, Spain, July 22 The U.S. Olympic team
blew hot and cold but had enough scoring punch to hold off
Argentina 86-80 in a bruising pre-Olympics exhibition game at
Palau Sant Jordi on Sunday.
Kevin Durant led the defending Olympic champion Americans
with 27 points, connecting on a sizzling 7-of-11 from
three-point range, and Kobe Bryant added 18.
Manu Ginobili paced Argentina with 23 points, 10 points
coming in the fourth quarter.
Twice the U.S. team surged to 20-point leads only to fuel
frantic comebacks by the rugged Argentine team, bronze medalists
at Beijing and Olympic champions in 2004.
U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski said it was the toughest test yet
for his team after previous exhibition victories over the
Dominican Republic, Brazil and Britain.
"It was a great game for us because we played against
champions," he said. "The Argentine team have played like
champions for over a decade.
"The spirit of the Argentine team showed," he added,
admiringly. "Whenever they got double figures behind they
actually played better."
Argentina came within four at 78-74 with less than three
minutes to go but the United States held them off with
three-pointers from Durant and Chris Paul and some physical
inside work by LeBron James, who finished with 15 points.
CHANGE OF TEMPERATURE
A red-hot start for the Americans turned icy cold in the
second quarter.
The U.S. team sank their first seven shots of the game,
including a trio of three-pointers by NBA scoring champion
Durant as they stormed to a 16-1 lead and a 31-16 lead after the
first quarter at Palau Sant Jordi.
Argentina fought back to trail 47-40 at the intermission,
sparked by diminutive back-up guard Facundo Campazzo after
falling behind 39-19.
The playmaker made an unlikely block of a Kobe Bryant jump
shot and a few minutes later drove to the hoop and was sent
crashing to the floor by point guard Paul.
Argentine forward Luis Scola approached Paul to show his
displeasure, Durant came over to protect Paul and NBA Finals MVP
James interceded as peacemaker, but not without a few shoves
between the players.
Campazzo made three free throws including a technical foul
shot as part of a 10-0 run that cut the Americans' lead to 10
points.
The Americans surged again at the start of the third
quarter, scoring the first seven points in an 11-3 run, but saw
another 20-point lead evaporate.
Argentina, spurred by seven points from swingman Carlos
Delfino, who had 15 points, outscored the U.S. 12-3 at the end
of the quarter to make it 72-61 heading into the fourth.
"The first quarter was bad, but in the second quarter we had
attitude and heart," Argentina coach Julio Cesar Lamas said.
"I think the second half was the best we have played in all
the training camp."
The U.S. team will play their final tune-up match before
heading to London against Spain on Tuesday in a rematch of their
gold medal game in Beijing.
