UPDATE 2-Olympics-Aussie basketball to review travel discrimination

* Australian men fly business class, women economy
* Japanese Football Association also criticised
MELBOURNE, July 20 Australia's basketball
governing body will review its travel policy after being
criticised for flying their men's team to the London Olympics in
business class while putting their women's team in economy
class.
In Japan, soccer officials brushed off accusations that they
too had been guilty of sex discrimination after segregating the
country's Olympic soccer teams for a long-haul flight.
The different travel plans were slammed by Australian media
and politicians called for the teams to receive equal treatment.
"We should bear in mind that in fact, historically, more
funding has been directed towards the Opals," Basketball
Australia's acting chief executive Scott Derwin said in a
statement, referring to the women's team.
"But the simple fact is when a policy results in gender
inequality, it's very clearly not the right policy going
forward.
"I am putting in place a review of our Olympic travel policy
with the goal of ensuring there is equity between travel
arrangements for the men's and women's teams attending future
Olympics."
Australia's women's basketball team have won silver at the
past three Olympics, while their male counterparts -- the
Boomers -- have never medalled.
The criticism came in the wake of a controversy over travel
arrangements for Japan's footballers, whose world champion women
also flew in more cramped conditions than the less successful
men's team.
"The JFA (Japanese Football Association) perpetuated the
sexist divide that has existed in the world of soccer for a long
time," the Nikkan Sports daily newspaper said.
Japan's men flew business, while the women, whose
astonishing World Cup win last year lifted the spirits of a
nation recovering from the deadly tsunami, sat in premium
economy class on the same 12-hour flight to Paris.
"BODY SIZE"
The JFA told Reuters it was simply a question of
professional status and practicality.
"Under the JOC (Japanese Olympic Committee) they would all
fly economy but we upgraded them," said media officer Kazutake
Nishizawa, who is with the players at the Olympics.
"With the men's professional clubs in Europe and the
J-League, it's stipulated they must fly business. The women's
game doesn't have those conditions yet. Also, body size does
come into the equation."
Asked about a comment attributed to JFA president Kuniya
Daini saying he would consider flying the women's team back by
business if the win Olympic gold, Nishizawa was tightlipped.
"(National carrier) JAL sponsors us so we would have to
check for available seats in any case and hope we can upgrade
some people. Not everyone can fly business class," he said.
Columnist Minori Kitahara argued in an Asahi weekly
magazine: "Sure, the men's team probably does produce more
money. But considering how much the women's team inspired us
after (last year's) March 11 disaster, it's absurd to
discriminate."
Last month, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza accused the
national tennis federation of using her selection for the
Olympics as "bait" to placate a male doubles specialist, an
episode she said represented the "humiliation of Indian
womanhood".
