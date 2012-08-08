Olympics-Basketball-Atmosphere heats up as court moves to Greenwich

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 France's Ronny Turiaf's flagrant
foul in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's quarter-final was bad
but a chorus of boos from a largely Spanish crowd was unlike
anything the London Olympic basketball tournament has seen.
Organisers and MCs have worked hard to raise the temperature
during a week of often uncompetitive games in the Olympic Park's
temporary basketball arena, but for most pure basketball fans
something has been missing.
Maybe it is the ballot system that awarded many Londoners
tickets for what is a marginal sport in Britain just to go to
the Games, but there are no chants of "De-fence", no noise when
players are taking free throws and only the odd awestruck roar
for a big dunk.
If not for the hotdogs, half-time kiss-cam and domination of
the latest instalment of a U.S. Dream Team packed with National
Basketball Association (NBA) stars, one would say it was almost
British.
But the switch to the 15,500 seat Greenwich Arena for the
knockout stages may be just the tonic, helped by a competitive
edge that saw two rough, foul-packed opening games on Wednesday
go down to the wire.
"For sure it was a different game now we're in the
quarter-finals," Spain's Sergio Rodriguez said after they pulled
away from France in the final minute to make the semi-finals.
"We played some great hard defence and so did France. We
came off three games where we played really badly and really
upped our game."
The first session on Wednesday was dominated by Spanish red
and gold flags carried by some of the flood of young Spaniards
who have fled to London from a country where half of those under
25 are out of work.
"It was like a little bit of Spain here today," said Luciana
Rodriguez, a 29-year old from Madrid, queuing for a burrito on
the arena concourse. "We love basketball and I really hope this
team has a chance of giving us something at the Olympics."
BIGGEST DRAW
Initially used as the home of Olympic gymnastics, an army of
300 workers descended on the North Greenwich Arena the moment
the last spectator left on Tuesday - tearing out gym apparatus,
adding 2,000 extra seats and laying down a basketball court in
just over 18 working hours.
The change of venue was cited by some players as a factor in
a low-scoring start to the quarter-final round between Lithuania
and Russia, where the percentage of successful shots was down on
average and a third of free throws went astray.
"It's very complicated when you play in a different gym in
such an important game. You saw that both teams in the first
half couldn't really make a shot," said Russia's Andrei
Kirilenko.
After cruising through the group stage, a powerhouse United
States side remain firm favourites to take gold, as well as the
tournament's biggest draw by far.
Some of the team's biggest stars including LeBron James and
James Harden strolled in to take a seat among the fans and check
out the Brazil-Argentina before their game later on Wednesday.
"I follow the NBA quite a lot, so the chance to see all
these guys up close is like a dream," said Simon, a 27-year-old
who'd travelled down from Bradford in the north of England
specially for the game.
"They are just huge."
(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Frank
Pingue)