Olympics-Basketball-Bryant relishes Olympic experience

LONDON, July 29 U.S First Lady Michelle Obama
joined a raucous crowd applauding the great entertainers of the
Olympic Games on Sunday as her country's men's basketball team
started their campaign with a spectacular display against
France.
Kobe Bryant, the highest earner in the NBA, was prominent in
a team of millionaires who delighted a diverse audience at the
Olympic Park in one of London's more deprived areas during their
98-71 victory.
Bryant leads 15 basketball players in Forbes magazine's
wealthiest athletes list, earning an estimated $24.8 million
salary with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Isolated cries of "Allez France" and a couple of Beatles
songs played repeatedly over the public address system reminded
the Americans they were in a foreign country. So, too, did some
of the refereeing which puzzled the team.
Bryant, running the gauntlet of television, radio and
newspaper reporters seeking his views on the differences between
playing for club and country, said he was thoroughly enjoying
the Olympic experience.
"It's a huge honour playing for your country, playing for
the Lakers is obviously pretty cool, but when you play for the
USA and you have people like the first lady showing up to your
games, that's pretty awesome," he said.
"It's been cool, I got a chance to go to a swim meet last
night and check out the medley and that was pretty awesome so
I'm looking forward to doing it some more."
James Harden said the team were enjoying each other's
company.
"That's the beauty of it all we're all coming together in
such a short time and we're having fun playing," he said.
"The guys don't worry - points, rebounds, assists - we just
want to play to win," he said.
