REFILE-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Basketball-U.S. men in joyful romp over France

(Deletes extraneous word in first paragraph)
* Durant leads way with 22 points
* Greater camaraderie helps fuel the fun
By Larry Fine
LONDON, July 29 The U.S. men's basketball team
launched their Olympic title defence with a joyful display of
high-flying skill fuelled by camaraderie, soaring past France
98-71 on Sunday.
No-look assists, alley-oop passes for thunderous dunks and
sublime ball sharing drew oohs and ahs from a packed Olympic
Basketball Arena crowd appreciative of their electric team play
on the opening day of action in the men's basketball tournament.
"The thing that we have going for us is continuity," said
U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has compiled a 55-1 record in
international competition after taking over the team in 2006.
"In Beijing (2008) I had not coached those guys in the
Olympics and now I have coached five of them," he said.
"I coached five (others) of them in the world championships
in Istanbul, so there's a familiarity with our staff and our
players that lends itself to greater camaraderie. I think we
have that on this team. I think it's even better now."
EuroBasket silver medallists France, whose preparation for
the Games was hampered due to an eye injury to star guard Tony
Parker and contract concerns with Nicolas Batum and Boris Diaw,
kept the game close early before the U.S. team cut loose.
The Americans blew it open after a 22-21 first quarter by
scoring the first 11 points of the second quarter and then
raised their game even higher.
Kevin Durant led the way with 22 points, with Kevin Love
coming off the bench to contribute 14 inside points.
Ali Traore led France with 12 points, and Parker scored 10.
"This is the first game of the tournament, it is not the
last game," said Florent Pietrus, who had eight points for
France. "We are disappointed, but not frustrated."
LeBron James only put nine points on the scoreboard, but had
a hand in a number of highlight moments, making a jaw-dropping
bounce pass through traffic covering two-thirds of the court to
hit Kevin Durant going to the basket.
After one nifty, no-look drop off pass from James Harden,
"King" James finished at the hoop with a ferocious slam that
moved him to hang swaying from the rim for an extra few seconds
to celebrate.
"We don't want anyone on the team to change," said James,
about the collection of NBA All-Stars coming together as a team.
"Everyone's here for a reason and we just want them to be
themselves. We don't want them to change, we do want them to
adapt. That's going to make this team very dangerous."
French coach Vincent Collet bemoaned his team's poor
shooting (2-of-22 from three-point range) and credited the U.S.
team's quickness and pressure defence.
Collet also said he thought meeting the United States in the
opening game of the men's tournament was bad timing.
"We had the chance to play them first and they want to show
everybody that the tournament will be their tournament," Collet
said. "And I think they did it today.
"But they will have some other games to play and other teams
will try to do better than we did today and for our sake I hope
we have a second chance against them," added the French coach,
who could get another crack at the Americans in quarter-finals.
Next up for the U.S. team will be Tunisia, while France play
a key game against Argentina on Tuesday.
(Editing by Nigel Hunt)