Olympics-Basketball-U.S. crush Nigeria in record-setting spree

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 An irresistible force met with a
very moveable object on Thursday and the result was a
record-breaking scoring spree for the U.S. men's basketball team
over a hapless Nigeria at the Olympic Basketball Arena.
The defending champions rolled to a 156-73 victory, scoring
the most points ever in an Olympic game on a mind-boggling
shooting night spearheaded by Carmelo Anthony.
Anthony made 13 of his 16 shots, including an incredible
10-of-12 from beyond the three-point line for a 37-point haul.
The points total easily eclipsed the previous record of 138
set by Brazil in 1988. The U.S. halftime total of 78 points was
also an Olympic record, officials said.
"Every time that I touched it, the ball was going in as far
as the zone that I was in," Anthony told reporters.
The entire U.S. team, given a wide berth by Nigerian
defenders, enjoyed an extraordinarily accurate night of target
practice as they made 71 percent of their shots, including
29-of-46 from long range, and 30-of-37 from inside the arc.
"We shot better than any team in a game I ever coached. Our
guys just couldn't miss tonight," U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski
said.
His Nigerian counterpart Ayodele Bakare could only shake his
head in disbelief at the U.S. performance. "They shot an
unbelievable percentage. I felt we could have played better
defensively," he lamented.
The victory improved the U.S. to 3-0 in the preliminary
round while Nigeria slipped to 1-2.
Kzyzewski bristled, however, when he was asked at the
post-game news conference whether he felt his team had been
cruel to humiliate an overmatched opponent.
"We didn't play LeBron (James) and Kobe (Bryant) in the
second half. We benched Melo (Anthony) despite how he was
playing. We didn't play (Kevin) Durant. We didn't take any fast
breaks. There is a 24-second clock. The shots we took, we
happened to hit," he said.
"A coach would think it humiliating if we didn't play hard.
We just want to play hard and win."
Ike Diogu, who played six seasons with various NBA clubs,
led Nigeria with 27 points.
"When they shoot like this, I don't think there is any team
that could beat them," Diogu said.
Nigerian forward Koko Archibong said it was quite an
experience being part of the game.
"On the one side, it's terrible to get whupped like that,"
he said. "But on the other side it was something impressive to
see, to be a part of, to witness in person."
