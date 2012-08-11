Olympics-Basketball-No age-limit likely for Rio Games-FIBA chief

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 11 Applying an age limit to future
Olympic basketball tournaments is being discussed but will not
likely affect the 2016 Rio Games, the Secretary General of the
International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said on Saturday.
Word that an age limit was being considered drew a storm of
dissent from many players competing in this year's tournament,
including National Basketball Association (NBA) standouts
American LeBron James and Manu Ginobili of Argentina.
FIBA chief and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member
Patrick Baumann said that while the NBA favours an age limit for
the Olympics to save wear and tear on veteran players and
increase the profile of the basketball World Cup, he did not
envisage a change coming by 2016.
"I think it would be probably premature right now to make
any changes in the Olympic programme, certainly not in the
quality, like an idea about the age," Baumann told a small group
of reporters in a roundtable before the women's bronze medal
game between Australia and Russia.
"Right now we feel that there are large parts of the world
that benefit from this tournament for our sport, and I think we
should keep this, at least, certainly for a while."
Baumann said the only change he expected FIBA to pursue for
the next Games would be the addition of four more teams to the
current 12-team field in order to involve more countries and
shorten the length of the tournament.
Currently the tournament format has two groups of six teams,
leading to five preliminary round games. A 16-team tournament
could have four groups of four and cut some days off the long
Olympic schedule.
Additionally, Baumann said FIBA would push for basketball's
3-on-3 halfcourt game to be added to the Olympic programme.
Baumann said FIBA was poised to alter their calendar to move
basketball's World Cup "out of the shadow" of the World Cup
soccer championship, following up the 2014 world hoops
championship in Spain with a next edition in 2019.
Other initiatives, including adding 50 centimetres to the
three-point arc to make it conform with NBA specifications were
also being considered.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)