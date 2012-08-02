Olympics-Basketball-Age limit would be a shame, says Ginobili

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 Argentina's Manu Ginobili on
Thursday added his voice to the chorus of players lamenting a
possible move to put an age limit on playing in the Olympics.
The 2014 world championships in Spain have been renamed the
World Cup and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA)
appears poised to try and pattern the Olympic tournament after
the soccer model with under-23 teams and three age exceptions,
leaving fully-fledged national teams to battle in the World Cup.
"If I think about it selfishly, I don't care. I am done,
almost for sure. But it would be disappointing," said
35-year-old Ginobili, who is playing in his third Olympics after
earning gold at the 2004 Athens Games and a bronze medal in
Beijing.
"But it would be disappointing. If I was 24 right now, I
would be crying in the corner that I wouldn't have this
opportunity in my life.
"It's something that I wish every athlete can be part of
because it's amazing. It's a wonderful experience and I'm so
proud for having played in three of them. It is one of the
highlights of my career."
U.S. team members Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin
Durant, among many others, have also spoken out against the
idea.
"It would be sad if somebody that is now 23, 22 in four
years is going to be (too) old to play in the Olympics and
couldn't do it," said Ginobili, who has also won three NBA
titles during his 10-year career with the San Antonio Spurs.
Ginobili has been part of a proud Argentina team that came
together more than a decade ago, inspired by NBA stars who
brought the highest level of basketball to the Olympics 20 years
ago in Barcelona as the Dream Team.
"When I was a kid I didn't even dream of playing in the NBA.
Nobody ever from Argentina played when I was 10," Ginobili said
after scoring 24 points to lead his country to a 92-69 victory
over Tunisia to improve their record to 2-1.
"Then, slowly, the NBA started to open their gates. A lot of
players started to come out and we started to feel more
confident.
"When I was a kid I was watching MJ's (Michael Jordan) tapes
and thinking he was from another planet. Something unreachable,
untouchable. The same thing as Charles Barkley and Magic
(Johnson) and Larry (Bird) and then I found myself 15 years
later raising the same trophy they did. It was an unbelievable
story."
Ginobili and his team mates showed the world that a U.S.
team of NBA stars could be beaten. Argentina became the first
country to defeat a U.S. squad comprised of NBA players during
the 2002 world championships on U.S. soil in Indianapolis.
Two years later Ginobili and Argentina beat the U.S. Olympic
team in the semi-finals on their way to Athens gold.
"I'm very lucky," said Ginobili, who has found stability and
success both with his national team and in his NBA career.
Ginobili said he had been blessed in basketball, and hoped
players following in his path could experience the Olympics.
"I'm incredibly proud of what we accomplished."
