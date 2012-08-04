Olympics-Basketball-U.S. battle to close win over Lithuania

LONDON Aug 4 The U.S. team, coming off a record-breaking offensive assault in their previous game, struggled with their shooting touch but came on at the end to beat Lithuania 99-94 at the men's Olympic basketball tournament on Saturday.

The Americans romped 156-73 clear of Nigeria on Thursday but a staunch defensive effort by Lithuania and some smooth shooting of their own made for a close game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Lithuania (1-3) were within two points at 84-82 before LeBron James took command, scoring nine points down the stretch to ensure a U.S. victory that kept them unbeaten at 4-0 in Group A.

James and Carmelo Anthony shared scoring honours for the U.S. team with 20 points apiece.

Linas Kleiza led Lithuania with 25 points.

