Olympics-Basketball-Spain beat France in bad-tempered clash

LONDON Aug 8 Spain broke open a fierce
defensive battle in the final minute to beat France 66-59 and
reach the semi-finals of the Olympic men's basketball tournament
in a bad-tempered contest that threatened to turn into a brawl.
Back-to-back fouls for unsportsmanlike behaviour were
assessed against France's Ronny Turiaf and Nicolas Batum after
hard hits at the end of the game, and players from both teams
had to be restrained by officials from going after each other.
The victory put Spain into the semi-finals against Russia,
who beat Lithuania 83-74 in the opening quarter-final.
Spain and Russia will meet on Friday with the winners
advancing to the gold medal game and the losers playing for
bronze on Sunday.
Marc Gasol led Spain with 14 points, while Tony Parker and
Boris Diaw scored 15 points apiece to pace France.
Defending champions the United States play Australia, and
South American rivals Brazil and Argentina meet in Wednesday's
later quarter-finals.
