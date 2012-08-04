UPDATE 1-Olympics-Basketball-U.S. battle to beat Lithuania

(Adds details, quotes)
By Larry Fine
LONDON Aug 4 The United States, coming off a
record-breaking win in their previous game, encountered a
stiffer challenge against Lithuania in the Olympic men's
basketball tournament on Saturday but LeBron James made all the
difference in a 99-94 victory.
The Americans had routed Nigeria 156-73 on Thursday to set
the Olympic record for most points scored in a game but a
staunch Lithuania defense made sure there would be no repeat of
that massive score line.
With the game still in the balance, LeBron James rode to the
rescue down the stretch, and U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski said the
victory, and the way they earned it, might have been the best
thing for his team.
"The game itself was incredibly important," said Krzyzewski,
whose team had already clinched a spot in the quarter-finals.
"First, of course, to get the win but also because every
possession counted. We're not usually in that type of game.
"Winning like we did was terrific for us."
James, named the most valuable player of the NBA Finals,
took the game by the scruff of the neck after the disciplined
Lithuanian team ran off 10 points early in the fourth quarter to
take an 82-80 lead.
James sank a three-pointer to provide a little breathing
room at 90-86, then jammed through a fastbreak dunk to make it a
six-point lead.
A controlled switch to his left hand allowed him to finish a
layup after he was already airborne and one last basket by him
finished the scoring for the Americans, who improved to 4-0 in
Group A play.
EXECUTE GAME PLAN
Lithuanian coach Kestutis Kemzura said he could understand
the U.S. team having a letdown after their previous game.
"I understand how tough it is after winning such an easy
game and breaking all the records, to come and focus again to
play," said Kemzura, whose team fell to 1-3.
"We executed our plan and we stayed in the game all the
way."
Lithuanian Martynas Pocius, who played for Krzyzewski at
Duke University, said his team's game plan was effective.
"We tried to minimize our turnovers as much as possible and
stop their fastbreaks, and make them shoot contested shots over
the hands and box out," said Pocius, who scored 14 points for
Lithuania. "We did that for the most part.
"It's one of those games where you kind of have nothing to
lose. No one expects you to win the game. We didn't want to get
blown out. We wanted to stay as close as we can."
In contrast to the game against Nigeria when nearly every
shot the U.S. players launched found the net, the Americans made
just 44 percent, while Lithuania shot 58 percent.
James and Carmelo Anthony, who had scored 37 points in just
14 and a half minutes in their record scoring spree, shared top
honours for the U.S. team with 20 points apiece.
Linas Kleiza led Lithuania with 25 points.
The performance by James was another facet of the game that
pleased the U.S. coach.
"He took the game over, I thought," said Krzyzewski. "He was
terrific. He just really made the plays that needed to be made
offensively and defensively in the last three minutes.
"To see him respond like that in this setting was one of the
positives from this game."
(Editing by Alison Williams/Peter Rutherford)