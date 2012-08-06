Olympics-Australia beat Russia in men's basketball Group B - result

LONDON, Aug 6 Australia beat Russia 82-80 at the
Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic men's basketball Group
B at the 2012 London Games on Monday.
Russia leads the Olympic men's basketball Group B with 9
points. Australia is currently second with 8 points and Brazil
is third with 7 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Australia 82 Russia 80
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts
1. Russia 5 4 1 400 359 9
2. Australia 5 3 2 410 373 8
3. Brazil 4 3 1 314 267 7
4. Spain 4 3 1 332 306 7
5. Britain 4 0 4 290 347 4
6. China 4 0 4 255 349 4
MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Britain v China (1545)
Spain v Brazil (1900)