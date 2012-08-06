版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 6日 星期一 17:51 BJT

Olympics-Australia beat Russia in men's basketball Group B - result

LONDON, Aug 6 Australia beat Russia 82-80 at the
Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic men's basketball Group
B at the 2012 London Games on Monday.
    Russia leads the Olympic men's basketball Group B with 9
points. Australia is currently second with 8 points and Brazil
is third with 7 points after the most recent match.
    
 Results Table
 
 Australia 82 Russia 80  
 STANDINGS 
              P W L F   A   Pts 
 1. Russia    5 4 1 400 359 9   
 2. Australia 5 3 2 410 373 8   
 3. Brazil    4 3 1 314 267 7   
 4. Spain     4 3 1 332 306 7   
 5. Britain   4 0 4 290 347 4   
 6. China     4 0 4 255 349 4   
 MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Britain v China  (1545)  
 Spain   v Brazil (1900)

