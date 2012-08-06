Olympics-Basketball-Britain gets first Olympic win in 64 years

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 Britain won their first Olympic
basketball game in 64 years and did so in style by thumping
China 90-58 on Monday to the roars of the home crowd in their
last contest of the London Games.
The only other Olympic victory for Britain came in the 1948
London Games when after finishing 0-5 in the group, they beat
Ireland in a classification game that put them in 20th place.
The lopsided Group B victory came in a clash of winless
teams, but it was an emotional triumph for Britain and veterans
Robert Archibald and Nate Reinking who were playing their last
game for their country.
"I'm extremely proud of the way they played today," Britain
coach Chris Finch told reporters. "They came out with fire in
their belly to get a win and make a little bit of history.
"Certainly it is what we needed, what the basketball
community in general needed."
The victory for 43rd-ranked Britain over number eight China
gave the hosts a 1-4 record in Group B and sent the Chinese home
at 0-5.
The British team's best known player, Chicago Bulls forward
Luol Deng, said getting the win for his longtime team mates
meant more to him than anything.
"Seeing Rob crying at the end, it meant a lot to me," said
Deng.
Britain were in command from the start, using a 12-0 run to
seize a 22-12 lead and never looked back.
Kieron Achara led the team with 16 points as everyone
contributed. Reinking scored 12, Archibald had eight points and
Deng registered six.
"Hopefully we showed everyone that we have potential," Deng
said. "I think the game will be more popular and there will be
more attention to it.
"We've come a long way."
Britain had gamely challenged two other strong teams earlier
in the tournament, taking Brazil (ranked 13th) and Spain
(second) to the wire.
Deng hoped that this taste of Olympic success might lead to
more kids taking up the game.
"There's a lot of kids out there spending a lot of time not
doing anything," he said. "You never know if by having more
facilities and attention to the sport what kids you might
interest."
Above all, Deng said his lasting memory of the victory at
the Olympic Basketball Arena would be tied to his team mates.
"For Rob and Nate we made history," he said. "To have the
last game at the Olympics and go out with a win, I'm extremely
excited for those guys."
